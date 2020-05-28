|
|
|
Holmes Dean Antony Suddenly on 23rd May 2020, of
Cleckheaton, Dean, aged 55 years.
The beloved son of Ann and Ken, dearly loved partner of Karen, much loved dad of Antony and Declan, a very dear brother, devoted grandad of Codie and
a dear nephew and uncle.
A celebration of his life will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Wednesday 10th June 2020
at 1.30pm.
No flowers by request please,
donations if desired may be
given to Macmillan Cancer Care.
A box for this purpose will be
available at the crematorium.
Enq: Michael Wright & Son Funeral Directors, 01274-871092.
Published in Batley News on May 28, 2020