Denis Sweeney

Denis Sweeney Notice
Sweeney Denis On 20th February 2020, in hospital, of Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury,
aged 72 years. Denis,
much loved husband of Sheila,
very dear stepdad of Adrian,
also a dearly loved
brother, brother-in-law,
uncle and great uncle.
Funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Wednesday 4th March 2020 at 11.15am. Friends please accept
this intimation and meet at
the crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided for the benefit of Help for Heroes. Enquiries to George Brooke Ltd.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 27, 2020
