CRACKNELL Dennis Passed away peacefully
at Seaswift House on
the 11th February 2020,
aged 92 years.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral Service to be held at
The East Devon Crematorium
(Whimple) on Friday
28th February at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, for The RNLI and The British Heart Foundation may be given at the Service or sent c/o Overmass & Chapple
Funeral Directors, Chapple Court,
Queen Street, Seaton, EX12 2RB
Published in Batley News on Feb. 20, 2020