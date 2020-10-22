|
CUST Dennis Passed away on 17th October 2020 at Scissett Mount Care Home, aged 86.
A Birstall resident for much of his life and latterly of Mirfield.
Now reunited with
his beloved wife Alice.
Much loved Dad of Bev & Jackie and also Dear Father in law, adored Grandad, Great Grandad, Uncle and friend of many.
Due to COVID restrictions a private funeral service will be held at
St Mary's Church, Mirfield
for family and close friends.
Enquiries to Bollands Funeral Directors 01924 472178.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 22, 2020