Harlow Dennis On 23rd July 2020 at his home in Scholes, with his family at his side, Dennis aged 86 years.
The beloved husband of Ann, dearly loved dad of Lorraine and Diane, very dear step-dad of Mark and Darren and a devoted grandad and great grandad.
Service will take place at Scholes Parish Church on Tuesday
11th August 2020 at 11.45am, prior to committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland 12.45pm. Friends please meet at the Church, although a limited number will be allowed inside.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be given to Marie Curie Nurses.
A box for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enq: Michael Wright & Son Funeral Directors 01274-871092.
Published in Batley News on July 30, 2020