|
|
|
Nicholson Dennis On 13th April 2020,
at Batley Hall NH., aged 76 years, Dennis, beloved son of the late Annie and Donald Nicholson,
loving brother of Shirley,
a dear uncle and great uncle,
a character and a friend.
Sadly due to the present circumstances there will be no public goodbye for Dennis.
It is hoped in the summer
that a gathering will be held
and his ashes laid to rest
alongside his late parents.
Sincere thanks to Dr Lawson, Wellington House Surgery and all staff at Batley Hall Nursing Home for their support and care
shown for Dennis.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 16, 2020