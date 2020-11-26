Home

Eric F Box Funeral Directors (Dewsbury)
Bradford Road
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 2EW
01924 465402
Dennis Richardson

Dennis Richardson Notice
RICHARDSON Dennis On Wednesday 18th November, aged 87.

Suddenly at his home
in Mirfield.
Dennis, beloved husband of late Lena, loving dad of Diane, Derek, Paul and Albert, father-in-law
of Gordon, Isabel, Adele and Kay, an adored and devoted grandad and great grandad and a dear brother of Walter and the
late Arthur.
The funeral will be a private
family occasion.

Donations in memory of
Dennis for the benefit of
Kirkwood Hospice
may be sent to
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors,
Bradford Road, Dewsbury.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 26, 2020
