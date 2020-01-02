|
SMITH Dennis Stephen After a short illness at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary on 21st December, aged 63 years.
Dearly loved fiancé of Lynda Whitteron and beloved husband
of the late Allyson. Loved son of Shirley and the late Neville. Dear brother, uncle and friend to many.
A celebration of Dennis' life
will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Monday
6th January at 2pm.
In lieu of floral tributes donations may be made at the Crematorium to benefit Marie Curie Cancer Care and the British Heart Foundation.
For further information please contact Co-op Funeralcare Heckmondwike, Tel: 01924 401143
Published in Batley News on Jan. 2, 2020