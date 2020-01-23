|
|
|
Clough Derek Sandra and family would like
to convey their most sincere thanks to all relatives, friends
and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages of condolence
and donations for the benefit of
St Paulinus Church Funds
received following their recent
sad loss of Derek.
Thanks also to Gate 37
Pinderfields Hospital for their exceptional support and care for Derek and to Mrs Sarah Renton for her comforting words at the funeral service.
Finally to Helen and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for caring funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 23, 2020