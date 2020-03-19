|
|
|
Savage Derek On 9th March 2020,
suddenly in hospital, of Staincliffe, Batley, aged 57 years, Derek, beloved partner and soulmate of Collette, a dearly loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle and remembered with love by
Daniel, Maureen, Tony and
his many friends.
Funeral service will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Friday 27th March 2020 at 12.30pm. Friends please
accept this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice.
Enquiries to George Brooke Ltd
Tel 01924 454476.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 19, 2020