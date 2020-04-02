|
|
|
SAVAGE Derek Collette would like to convey her heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends, neighbours and work mates for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages of condolence and donations for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice
received following the sudden
sad loss of Derek.
Special thanks to the
ambulance crew for their prompt
attention and care,
also to Fr Eamonn Hegarty for
his comforting words and prayers
and to Judith and her team
at George Brooke Ltd for all their
support and efficiency throughout.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 2, 2020