Sykes Derek On 7th April 2020
at his home, aged 90 years,
Derek, dearly loved
husband of Doreen,
much loved Dad of
Gary, Neil and Ian,
a dear father in law, grandad
and great grandad.
The family would like to thank friends and neighbours for their kindness and support and special
thanks to the teams of carers
and NHS staff who in little more than a week became close
friends to the family.
Due to current restrictions the funeral service will be private.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 16, 2020
