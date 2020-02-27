|
|
|
Andrews Derrick The family of the
late Derrick Andrews wishes to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown following their sad loss.
Special word of thanks to
St Michael & All Angels
Church, Thornhill, especially
Rev.d John Geary for
his moving service.
Thanks also to Blackburn's Florist, to Lyndsey and Dean at the
Black Swan, Inwood
Residential Home for their dignified care given to Derrick and to George Brooke Ltd for their compassionate way they handled the funeral.
Finally thanks are extended
for all the generous donations
in lieu of flowers.
