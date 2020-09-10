|
|
|
SCRUTTON Derrick Peacefully at home on
Saturday 5th September,
Derrick, aged 78 years.
Loving husband of the late Mary, much loved dad of Terence and his wife Jo and the late Michelle and devoted grandad of Ethan.
Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Cremantorium on
Monday 21st September.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
Diabetes UK - Online only.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare Heckmondwike Tel: 401143
Published in Batley News on Sept. 10, 2020