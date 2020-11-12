|
|
|
RYDER Nee THEABOULD
Diana Millicent 1941 - 2020
Peacefully on Friday 6th November 2020 in hospital and of Cheviot Way, Upper Hopton, Mirfield, aged 79 years, Diana, dearly loved wife of Colin, much loved mum of Owen and Helen, dearest mother-in-law of David and Jennifer, devoted grandma of Abbie, Christina and Holly.
Diana will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
A private service of celebration for Diana's life will take place on Friday 20th November 2020 at St John the Evangelist Church, Upper Hopton, Mirfield at
11:00 a.m., followed by
interment in the churchyard.
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired for the benefit of Parkinson's UK or Friends of Upper Hopton Parish Church may be made online at www.rfearnley-funerals.co.uk - Memory Giving - Donations.
Enquiries to Richard Fearnley Independent Funeral Directors
Tel: 01924 494435.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 12, 2020