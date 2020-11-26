|
RYDER Diana Millicent 1941 - 2020
Colin, Owen, Helen and family would like to convey their most heartfelt and sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and generous donations for both Parkinson's UK and Friends of Upper Hopton Parish Church, received during the recent
sad loss of Diana.
Special thanks to the
Doctor, Nurses and Staff at
Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
for their kind care and
attention over the
final two months of her life.
Thanks to the Reverend Hugh Baker for his support and most comforting funeral service and Richard Fearnley Independent Funeral Directors for their dignified and most efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 26, 2020