ALLPRESS Nee EVANS
DIANE On 22nd August 2020,
suddenly and most unexpectedly her home in Thornhill,
aged 54 years, Diane,
very much loved wife of Alan,
beloved mum of Claire and Katrina,
loving nana of Lexi, Lola, Lilian and Frankie, a treasured daughter of the late Bernard and Mary Dunford, very dear daughter in law, sister, sister in law and auntie.
A service by invitation only
will be held outside at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Monday 7th September 2020
at 12 noon.
Family flowers only,
donations in Diane's memory
may be made online or sent to
George Brooke Ltd for the benefit of The Cavell Unit at DDH.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 27, 2020