|
|
|
ALLPRESS née EVANS
DIANE On 22nd August 2020,
suddenly and most unexpectedly her home in Thornhill,
aged 54 years, Diane,
very much loved wife of Alan,
beloved mum of Claire and Katrina,
loving nana of Lexi, Lola, Lilian and Frankie, a treasured daughter of the late Bernard and Mary,
very dear daughter in law,
sister, sister in law and auntie.
A service by invitation only will be held outside at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Monday
7th September 2020 at 12 noon.
Family flowers only,
donations in Diane's memory may be made online or sent to George Brooke Ltd for the benefit of
The Cavell Unit at DDH.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 3, 2020