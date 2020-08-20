|
|
|
ENGLISH Donald Aged 93 years.
It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of Donald on Friday 7th August 2020.
Beloved husband to the late Sylvia and Cherished Father to the late Catherine. Much loved Grandad to Sarah, Emma and Rachel.
Treasured Great Grandad to Chloe, Imogen and Edward.
xxx
Funeral Service will take place on Thursday 27th August 2020 at Bramcote Crematorium in the Serenity Chapel.
We are allowed a limited amount of people to attend the service, however, anybody wishing to pay their respects may remain
outside where social distancing
must be observed.
Floral Tributes may be sent to;
AW Lymn, West Park House,
33 Lime Grove, Long Eaton,
Nottingham, NG10 4LD.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 20, 2020