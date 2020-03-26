Home

George Brooke Ltd (Dewsbury)
14 Sharp Street
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 1QZ
01924 454476
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020
12:30
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
HEIGHTON Donald George On 15th March 2020,
peacefully in hospital, of Dewsbury, aged 94 years, Donald,
beloved husband of the late Madge, much loved dad of Liz, Richard and the late Stephen, very dear father-in-law of Debbie and proud grandad of Chris, Danny, James & Natalie and Matthew.
Funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Tuesday 31st March 2020
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided or sent to George Brooke Ltd, Funeral Directors, for the benefit of the Fire Service Benevolent Fund.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 26, 2020
