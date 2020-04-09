|
|
|
Mawson Donald Peacefully on 2nd April
in hospital in his 90th year,
Donald, much loved husband of the late Joan, dearly loved dad of Helen, Hilary, Judith, Anthony and Michael, dear father in law of Gordon, Tim, Julie and Sharon, cherished grandad of Jenny, Lucy, Joseph, Tom, Sam, Alex, Charlie and Libby and great grandad to George, Harry and Isaac.
A private funeral service will be held on the 23rd April, with a gathering to celebrate Donald's life to take place later in the year.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 9, 2020