Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Pratt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Pratt

Notice Condolences

Donald Pratt Notice
PRATT DONALD On 28th December 2019,
passed away peacefully
at his home in Mirfield,
aged 85 years, Donald,
dearly loved husband of Mary.
Funeral service will be held at
St John The Evangelist Church, Cleckheaton on Thursday
16th January 2020 at 2.30pm,
followed by interment
at Cleckheaton Cemetery.
Flowers will be received at
George Brooke's Chapel of Rest,
Mirfield, or if preferred donations
in Donald's memory may be placed in the collection box provided
for the benefit of both
the RSPCA and RSPB.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -