PRATT DONALD On 28th December 2019,
passed away peacefully
at his home in Mirfield,
aged 85 years, Donald,
dearly loved husband of Mary.
Funeral service will be held at
St John The Evangelist Church, Cleckheaton on Thursday
16th January 2020 at 2.30pm,
followed by interment
at Cleckheaton Cemetery.
Flowers will be received at
George Brooke's Chapel of Rest,
Mirfield, or if preferred donations
in Donald's memory may be placed in the collection box provided
for the benefit of both
the RSPCA and RSPB.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 9, 2020