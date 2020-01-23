|
|
|
Pratt Donald Mrs Mary Pratt would like to convey her thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and donations for the benefit of the RSPB and RSPCA following the sad loss of Donald.
Sincere thanks to the home care teams and Carers Trust for their care and to Rev Brunel James for his visit and comfort at this time.
Finally to Helen and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for their kind support and efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 23, 2020