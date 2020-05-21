|
|
|
ATKINSON née Fisher
Doreen On 17th May 2020,
at Ashworth Grange,
formerly of Thornhill Lees,
aged 91 years, Doreen,
devoted and beloved wife,
for 66 years of Colin,
dearly loved mum of
Janet, John and Jean,
proud and loving grandma of
Chris, Claire, Laura, Leeza and Darren, loving and much loved great-grandma of Charlotte,
Lillie, Gabriela, Masie, Bailey,
Oliver, Beaux, Bonnie,
Connor, Lilli and Louie and
a beloved sister of Marjorie.
Funeral service will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Tuesday 2nd June 2020
at 2.30pm.
Sadly due to the current
guidelines this will be
a private ceremony.
Published in Batley News on May 21, 2020