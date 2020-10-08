Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Mirfield
8 Nettleton Road
Mirfield, West Yorkshire WF14 9AA
01924 492 219
Doreen Longbottom Notice
Longbottom Doreen
(nee Whitelock) 04.09.1925 - 26.09.2020

Passed away peacefully on
the 26th September at
Huddersfield Royal Infirmary,
aged 95 years.

A loving and much loved Mam of Kathryn, dearly loved Wife of the late Trevor, treasured Grandma of the late John and loved and respected by David.
A much loved Auntie, Sister,
Sister in law and friend.

Funeral service will take place on Friday 9th October, 10.30am at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.

All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare incorp
Joseph Sheards, Mirfield,
Tel; 01924 492219
Published in Batley News on Oct. 8, 2020
