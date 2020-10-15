|
|
|
LONGBOTTOM DOREEN
(Nee Whitelock) Kath and David wish to convey their sincere thanks to all family, friends and neighbours for their kind words of condolence during the sad loss of Doreen.
Special thanks to Ward 8 at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Community Nurses and Paramedics for their professional care and attention. The Rev Jane Dixon for the comforting words at the funeral service and finally to Christine of Joseph Sheard Funeral Service for their care
and compassion throughout.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 15, 2020