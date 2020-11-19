|
SUMMERSCALES (nee Stokes)
Doreen On 9th November 2020, peacefully at Spen Court Nursing Home and formerly of Bywell Close, Dewsbury, aged 95 years, Doreen, beloved wife of the late Bryan, dearly loved mother of Peter, Andrew, David, Mark, Marie, Paul, Jonathan and the late Michael, a dear and loved mother-in-law, grandma and great grandma.
Due to the current guidelines a service by invitation only will be held at Holy Spirit RC Church, Heckmondwike on Thursday 3rd December 2020 followed by committal at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be sent to George Brooke Ltd, Funeral Directors, for the benefit of Holy Spirit Church Funds.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 19, 2020