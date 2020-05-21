|
Watson nee Render
Doreen Margaret On 17th May 2020, at her home
in Birstall, with her family
at her bedside, aged 88 years,
Doreen, dearly loved wife
for 64 years to Ronald,
loving sister to Alan, much loved mum of Sandra, Tricia, Eric,
Mark, Tracey, Karl, Tara and the late Melanie, a dear mother in law, precious grandma and
great-grandma.
A private family funeral
service will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium, 2.30pm on Friday 5th June 2020.
Donations in her memory may be made to The Stroke Association.
All enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd.,
Funeral Directors.
RIP
Published in Batley News on May 21, 2020