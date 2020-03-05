|
|
|
WOODS Nee CRABB
DORIS On 26th February 2020, in hospital, of Woodland Court, Dewsbury
and formerly of Mirfield,
aged 90 years, Doris,
very much loved mother of Merryl, mother in law of Peter, grandmother of David
and great-grandmother of Austyn and Emily. A beloved auntie of George and wife Janet, great-auntie of Craig and wife Ruth, and great-great auntie of George and Lyla. Also auntie of Debbie and Tim
Funeral service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Tuesday 17th March 2020
at 11.15am.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium. Family flowers only, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd., Funeral Directors for the benefit of the Stroke Association.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 5, 2020