Woods Doris Merryl and husband Peter, grandson David and wife Juliette would like to convey their thanks to all relatives, friends, neighbours (old and new) for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and donations for the
benefit of The Stroke Association
received following the sad
loss of Doris.
Sincere thanks to the staff of Pinderfields Hospital, Dr Chandra, partners and staff, the Ambulance Service and staff of Woodland Court for all their care and concern, also to Rev John Santry for his visit and words of
comfort at this time.
Finally to Helen and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for all their time, patience and care throughout.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 19, 2020