COOPER Dorothy Gillian After a short illness,
at Dewsbury District Hospital on Wednesday 26th February,
aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Peter. Loving mother of Robert,
Ann, June and Grant.
A celebration of Gill's life will be held at St Mary's Parish Church, Mirfield on Tuesday 17th March
at 11:30am, followed by interment in the churchyard.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at the church to benefit Kirkwood Hospice and RSPCA.
For further information
please contact
Joseph Sheard's Coop Funeralcare Mirfield
Tel.01924 429919.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 5, 2020