HARRIS FORMERLY BLAKELEY
Nee HAIGH
DOROTHY On 26th May 2020,
at The Hawthornes, of Birstall,
aged 93 years, Dorothy,
dearly loved wife of the late
George Blakeley and the late Bernard Harris, beloved mum of Raymond, Richard and step-mum of Michael, a dear mother in law, loved grandma and proud
great-grandma.
Due to the present
regulations a private family ceremony will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Tuesday 9th June 2020 at 11.30am. Donations in memory of Dorothy may be given for the benefit of
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd.,
Tel 01924 454476
Published in Batley News on May 28, 2020