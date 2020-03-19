Home

MILLER Dorothy
1929 - 2020 Peacefully on Sunday 15th March 2020 at The Priestley Care Home, Birstall and of Lincoln Drive, Roberttown, aged 90, Dorothy, dearly loved wife of the late Bryan, much loved mother of Janet and Helen, dear mother-in-law,
loving grandma, great grandma and dear sister.
Dorothy will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
A service of celebration for Dorothy's life will take place on Thursday 26th March 2020
at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
at 11.15 a.m., followed by refreshments at Healds Hall Hotel, Leeds Road, Liversedge.
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, if so desired for the benefit of the British Heart Foundation may be left in the collection box provided at the funeral service or made online at www.rfearnley-funerals.co.uk - Memory Giving - Donations.
Enquiries to Richard Fearnley Independent Funeral Directors - Tel: 01924 494435.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 19, 2020
