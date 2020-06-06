|
Millington Dorothy
(née Sykes) Aged 74, died peacefully
at home, on Friday 29th May, with her devoted husband Derek and daughter Joanne
by her side.
Although she endured PCA Alzheimer's for well over a decade, her life was lived to the full, surrounded by her family and friends who loved her very much. There can only be a small private funeral initially, but there will
be a memorial gathering to celebrate Dorothy's life when
it is safe to do so.
Enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors on 01274 852885. Rest in peace Dorothy, with all our love.
Published in Batley News on June 6, 2020