Home

POWERED BY

Services
David Butterfield Funeral Directors
Bradford Road
Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire BD19 5LT
01274 852885
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Millington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Millington

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Millington Notice
Millington Dorothy
(née Sykes) Aged 74, died peacefully
at home, on Friday 29th May, with her devoted husband Derek and daughter Joanne
by her side.
Although she endured PCA Alzheimer's for well over a decade, her life was lived to the full, surrounded by her family and friends who loved her very much. There can only be a small private funeral initially, but there will
be a memorial gathering to celebrate Dorothy's life when
it is safe to do so.
Enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors on 01274 852885. Rest in peace Dorothy, with all our love.
Published in Batley News on June 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -