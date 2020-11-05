Home

Pickup (nee Unsworth)
Dorothy On 30th October 2020, peacefully
at Manor Croft Nursing Home,
Dewsbury formerly of Heckmondwike, aged 93 years,
Dot, much loved wife
of the late Harry,
a very dear and loved
auntie and friend.

Due to the current guidelines,
a private funeral service
will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Monday 16th November 2020.

Donations in memory of Dot
may be made online or sent to
George Brooke Ltd, Funeral Directors, for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 5, 2020
