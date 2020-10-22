|
|
|
RAMSDEN NEE HODGE
DOROTHY On 13th October 2020, in hospital, of Thornhill, aged 85 years, Dorothy, very much loved wife of Trevor, beloved mum of Stephen, dear mother in law of Wendy, a precious Grandma
and great-grandma.
Due to the current guidance a private family ceremony will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Thursday 29th October 2020.
All enquiries with regard to the webcast may be made to the
Funeral Directors, George Brooke Ltd., Tel 01924 454476.
Family flowers only, donations in memory of Dorothy may be made online or sent to George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of Guide Dogs for the Blind.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 22, 2020