|
|
|
Ramsden Dorothy Mr Trevor Ramsden and family convey their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and generous donations for the benefit of Guide Dogs for the Blind received following the sad loss of a beloved wife, mum, grandma and great grandma, Dorothy.
Thanks to the ambulance service, staff of District Hospital, Dewsbury, Doctors and staff of The Sidings Health Centre for their care, to Rev John Marsh for his words of calm comfort at the funeral service and to Judith, Helen and the staff of
George Brooke Ltd for their
most helpful assistance with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 12, 2020