Cooper Edmund On 18th August 2020, suddenly at his home in Lower Hopton,
aged 88 years, Eddie,
dearly loved dad of Richard and John, grandad of Luke, Nikita and Coby and great grandad of
Ronnie Ray and Kofi James,
fondly remembered by
Andrea and Mandy.
Due to the current guidelines
a service will be held outside Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Wednesday 2nd September 2020 at 1pm.
No flowers by request,
donations in memory of Eddie
may be made online or sent to George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of Brooke Action For Working Horses and Donkeys.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 27, 2020