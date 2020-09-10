Home

Edna Williams Notice
WILLIAMS Nee Crossley
EDNA On 7th September 2020,
whilst in the safe care of
York House, of Earlsheaton
and formerly of Chickenley,
aged 96 years, Edna,
beloved wife of the late Jack,
a very dear and loved sister,
sister in law, cousin, auntie
and friend.
Due to the current restrictions a private ceremony will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Friday 25th September 2020
at 1pm.
Donations in memory of Edna
may be made online or sent to George Brooke Ltd.,
for the benefit of the Yorkshire Cancer Research Campaign.
All enquiries telephone
01924 454476.
RIP
Published in Batley News on Sept. 10, 2020
