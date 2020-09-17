Home

LOCKWOOD EDWARD Peacefully and surrounded by family on the 9th September, Edward, aged 92, of Mirfield.
Loving husband of the late Jean
and much-loved dad of
Jennifer, Joanna and Alison.
Dear father-in-law of
Ian, Elaine and Tudor,
devoted grandad of
Natalie, Luke, Rebecca and Lee,
great-grandad of Henri
and a loving uncle.
Due to the current guidelines
a service by invitation only
will be held at Park Wood Crematorium on Monday
21st September at 9.45am.
Family flowers only,
donations can be made online to the Alzheimer's Society,
in memory of Edward's wife Jean.
All enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd.,
Tel 01924-454476.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 17, 2020
