WHITWORTH Edward On 2nd November 2020,
peacefully at
Abbey Place Nursing Home,
of Thornhill, Dewsbury,
aged 89 years, Eddie,
dearly loved husband
of the late Joan,
a beloved brother,
brother-in-law and uncle.

Due to the current guidelines
a service by invitation only
will be held at Dewsbury Moor
Crematorium on Friday
27th November 2020.

Donations in memory of Eddie
may be made online or sent to
George Brooke Ltd,
Funeral Directors,
for the benefit of the Donkey Sanctuary, Sidmouth, Devon.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 12, 2020
