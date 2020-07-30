|
|
|
WOOD Edward
"Ted" Mrs Rita Wood, David, Mark, Leigh and family would like to convey their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and generous donations for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice received during the sad loss of a beloved husband, dad and grandad.
Thanks also to Rev Hugh Baker for his visits and comforting words at the funeral service, to the staff of Mirfield Health Centre,
Marie Curie Nurses,
palliative care at Rose Wood and Jo & team Kirkwood Hospice for their care and support.
Finally to Helen and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on July 30, 2020