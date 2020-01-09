|
|
|
BARKER Eileen Patricia Peacefully on
Tuesday 24th December 2019, aged 85 years.
Eileen, a beloved wife of the late Norman, mum to Andrew, Jonathan and Victoria, step-mum to Christopher, John, Jennifer, Patricia and Susan,
a dear sister to Sheila, Pauline
and Raymond, nanny to
Timothy, Lydia, Lucy and Robinson.
She will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on
Thursday 23rd January
at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired, for the benefit of House of Resurrection and Kirkwood Hospice c/o Highfield Funeral Service.
Tel. 01484 428243
Will friends please accept this
as the only intimation and
meet at the crematorium.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 9, 2020