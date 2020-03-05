|
Byrne Eileen Theresa On 14 February 2020 suddenly at home, Eileen, aged 59 years,
of West Gate, Cleckheaton.
Loving daughter of Eileen and the late Vincent, much loved sister of Vincent and Ann and a dear auntie.
Service and committal at Huddersfield Crematorium, Fixby, on Monday 9th at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to MIND c/o B.J.Melia & Sons,
Huddersfield Rd, Elland, HX5 9AH.
Will friends please accept this
as the only intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 5, 2020