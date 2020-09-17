|
|
|
LONGSTAFF Eileen Peacefully at Dewsbury hospital on Saturday 12th September 2020, Eileen, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Sydney, loving mum of Sandra and Nigel, mother-in-law to Warren and Ginette, much loved grandma of Charlotte,Thomas, Joshua, Jodie and Jack, also a very dear
great-grandma, auntie and sister to Dennis and Keith.
Due to current restrictions,
a private family Funeral Service
will take place on
Friday 25th September at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare - Tel 01924 401143
Published in Batley News on Sept. 17, 2020