|
|
|
Wood Eileen Peacefully on 12th June 2020,
aged 85 years and of Cleckheaton.
The dearly loved wife of the late Eddie and a loving mum.
Also a much loved sister,
aunt and friend to many.
Due to current circumstances,
a private family service
will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
No flowers by request, however, online donations in lieu would be appreciated for St. Gemma's Hospice and Kirkwood Hospice.
A service to celebrate
Eileen's life will take place at
St. Paul's R.C. Church, Cleckheaton at a later date.
For any enquiries please contact David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton.
Tel. 01274852885
Published in Batley News on June 18, 2020