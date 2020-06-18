Home

David Butterfield Funeral Directors
Bradford Road
Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire BD19 5LT
01274 852885
Eileen Wood

Eileen Wood Notice
Wood Eileen Peacefully on 12th June 2020,
aged 85 years and of Cleckheaton.

The dearly loved wife of the late Eddie and a loving mum.
Also a much loved sister,
aunt and friend to many.

Due to current circumstances,
a private family service
will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
No flowers by request, however, online donations in lieu would be appreciated for St. Gemma's Hospice and Kirkwood Hospice.

A service to celebrate
Eileen's life will take place at
St. Paul's R.C. Church, Cleckheaton at a later date.

For any enquiries please contact David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton.
Tel. 01274852885
Published in Batley News on June 18, 2020
