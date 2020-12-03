|
|
|
Foster Elaine Peacefully in hospital on the 22nd November 2020, aged 77 years and of Littletown, formerly
of Heckmondwike.
The beloved wife of Geoff and a dearly loved mum of Mark and Richard, very dear mother-in-law of Diane and Dawn.
Also a much loved grandma and great grandma.
A private family service
will take place at
Huddersfield Crematorium.
Should anyone wishing to make a donation in lieu of flowers please do so for the Rosewood Centre via http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/elainefoster43 .
Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton. Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 3, 2020