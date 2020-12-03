Home

Elaine Foster

Notice Condolences

Elaine Foster Notice
Foster Elaine Peacefully in hospital on the 22nd November 2020, aged 77 years and of Littletown, formerly
of Heckmondwike.
The beloved wife of Geoff and a dearly loved mum of Mark and Richard, very dear mother-in-law of Diane and Dawn.
Also a much loved grandma and great grandma.
A private family service
will take place at
Huddersfield Crematorium.
Should anyone wishing to make a donation in lieu of flowers please do so for the Rosewood Centre via http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/elainefoster43 .
Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton. Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 3, 2020
