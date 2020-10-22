|
|
|
Ashton (nee Pilbeam)
Elizabeth Emily Rose
June On 11th October 2020,
peacefully at home, Batley,
aged 89 years, June,
beloved wife of the late Frank,
cherished mum of Janet, Geoffrey, Julie, Joanne and Jonathan, dear mother-in-law of John, Vicki, Louise, Martin and Helen,
much loved grandma of Paul, Bernadette, Phillip, James,
Amelie and Paige and proud
great grandma of Tom and Jack.
Due to the current guidelines,
a service by invitation only will be held at Staincliffe Parish Church on Friday 30th October 2020 followed by a private committal at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Family flowers only please donations in lieu may be made online or sent to George Brooke Ltd, Funeral Directors, for the benefit of Alzheimer's Research.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 22, 2020