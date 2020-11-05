|
|
|
ASHTON Elizabeth Emily Rose
"June" Janet, Geoffrey, Julie,
Joanne and Jonathan
would like to convey their
most sincere thanks
to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy,
cards and messages of condolence and donations
for the benefit of
Alzheimer's Research received following the sad loss of
their beloved mum, June.
Special thanks to our
cousin Diana, the doctors
of Undercliffe Surgery,
doctors and staff of
Kirkwood Hospice and the
Marie Curie team for their support and care, to Tony, Ged, Louise and Fr David Hayes for their thoughtful and comforting
words at the funeral service and to the Directors & staff of George Brooke Ltd for caring and
efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 5, 2020