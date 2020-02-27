|
|
|
Corrigan nee Gannon
'Betty' On 21st February 2020,
whilst in the safe care of
Manorcroft Nursing Home,
aged 84 years, Elizabeth,
very much loved mum of
Stephen, David, Julie, Michael, Tracy and the late Jane,
a dear mother in law,
grandma, great-grandma and
great-great-grandma,
also a beloved sister, sister-in-law auntie, great-auntie and
great-great-auntie.
Now re-united with her
dearly loved partner
Peter 'Pinky' Ormerod.
Funeral service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Thursday 12th March 2020 at 2pm. Friends please accept
this intimation and meet at
the crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd., for the
benefit of Manorcroft Nursing Home, Residents Fund and Wakefield Hospice.
